Rosenbaum Jay D. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.0% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 34,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 14,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Facebook by 8.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Facebook by 108.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Facebook by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average of $345.12. The stock has a market cap of $917.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

