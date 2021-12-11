Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.71.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $350.64 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

