Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 24 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

