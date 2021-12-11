Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 61.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.18.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

