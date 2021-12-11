Roth Capital Raises IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $42.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IDYA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.56.

IDYA stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.56. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,766,000 after acquiring an additional 409,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 409,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

