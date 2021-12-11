Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Shares of SYK opened at $260.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.55 and a 200-day moving average of $263.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

