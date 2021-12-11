Royal Bank of Canada Has $280,000 Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $57.34.

