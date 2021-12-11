Royal Bank of Canada Has $282,000 Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Money Express by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Money Express by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in International Money Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of IMXI opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500 over the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.