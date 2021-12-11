Royal Bank of Canada Has $287,000 Stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) by 127,006.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

BTBT stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Bit Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

