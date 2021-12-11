Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $496,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 180,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $2,618,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

NYSE KREF opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

