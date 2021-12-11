Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 582.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

