Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,353 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 383.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 871,699 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 30.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 501,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 118.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,591,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 317,392 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -65.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.