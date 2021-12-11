Royal Bank of Canada Sells 20,841 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 332,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

