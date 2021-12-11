RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 143,250 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,250 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after buying an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,735 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 711,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

