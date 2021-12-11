Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of RSI traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $16.84. 868,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

