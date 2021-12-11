SafeCoin Price Hits $0.61 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001243 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $16.90 million and $1,565.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,404.17 or 0.98721602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00049538 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00284982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00396826 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00157464 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009869 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001819 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

