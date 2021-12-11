Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,470

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,300 ($17.24) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($15.21) to GBX 1,423 ($18.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.08).

Shares of SAFE opened at GBX 1,363 ($18.07) on Wednesday. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 723 ($9.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,396 ($18.51). The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,216.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64.

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £149,154.72 ($197,791.70).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

