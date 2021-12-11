Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 1.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 over the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

