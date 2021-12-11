Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

