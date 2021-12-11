Sage Capital Advisors llc Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,501,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,877.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,716.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

