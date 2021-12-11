Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.06.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $328.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Saia has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.95.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Saia by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

