Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $3,428,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

