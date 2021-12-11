Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates $175.00 Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. The stock has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

