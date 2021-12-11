Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 130.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,559,000 after purchasing an additional 430,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $18,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

