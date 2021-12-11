Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 447.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84.

