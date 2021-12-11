Scotiabank Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$25.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCL.A. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcontinental presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.11.

TCL.A opened at C$19.67 on Friday. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$18.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

