Selfkey Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $64.31 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,059,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

