Semper Paratus Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:LGSTU) Quiet Period To End on December 14th

Semper Paratus Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LGSTU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. Semper Paratus Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Semper Paratus Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ LGSTU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.