Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Anthony R. Raab Sells 136,538 Shares

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Senseonics stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,451 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

