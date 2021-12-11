ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 1,355 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NOW opened at $647.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

