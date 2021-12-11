ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,853 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of ServiceNow worth $431,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $647.00 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

