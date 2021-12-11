Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Raised to GBX 650

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($8.35) to GBX 650 ($8.62) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.28) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.61) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.23) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.88) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.44).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 604.50 ($8.02) on Thursday. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 499 ($6.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.94). The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 625.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 615.29.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.