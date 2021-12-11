Shivom Price Up 28.9% This Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00039878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007000 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

