ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.33.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,008 shares of company stock worth $13,280,109. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.64. The stock had a trading volume of 242,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,850. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.40 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $91.46 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.76 and a 200 day moving average of $196.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

