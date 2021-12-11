Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.21) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 775 ($10.28).

LON RNWH opened at GBX 872 ($11.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 788.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 748.14. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 410.25 ($5.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 889 ($11.79). The company has a market cap of £686.10 million and a P/E ratio of 28.87.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

