Sidoti Upgrades MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Buy

Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $183.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE MSA opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.90. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $140.21 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $376,852.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 987,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,994,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,134. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

