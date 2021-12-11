Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 216,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIOX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 480,845 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

