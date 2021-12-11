SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.44. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after acquiring an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,684,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

