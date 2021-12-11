Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

