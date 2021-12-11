Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $719,300.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $719,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12.

On Friday, October 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $21,099.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.42. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.81.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

