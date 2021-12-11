Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $151 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.49 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.300 EPS.

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $70.99. 1,033,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,373. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.81.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $483,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $499,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,558. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

