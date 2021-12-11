Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.32.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. Snap has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,757,432 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,831,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

