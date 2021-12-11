Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STWRY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

