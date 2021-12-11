Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of SEYMF remained flat at $$18.74 during trading hours on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

