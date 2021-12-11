SOMESING Price Hits $0.0702 on Major Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $177.78 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.99 or 0.08185434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00081815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.49 or 0.99764402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

