Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s current price.

SONO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $44.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sonos’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,103,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,513.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,827,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.