SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XTN opened at $92.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.17. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $69.20 and a twelve month high of $100.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.