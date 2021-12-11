Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.46 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.