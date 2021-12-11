Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 80,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ED opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

