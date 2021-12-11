Spire Wealth Management Purchases 763 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,958 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 303,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.84. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.